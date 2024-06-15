Mumbai: Cop ends life, blames wife for ‘harassment’ in suicide note

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) A 38-year-old constable of Mumbai police died by suicide, leaving behind a note blaming his wife for “harassment”, an official said on Saturday.

Vijay Salunkhe, attached to Shahu Nagar police station, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Pratiksha Nagar police quarters on Friday night, the official said.

The cop was alone in the house when he ended his life, said the official from Wadala TT police station.

His family members later found him hanging and alerted the police. A suicide note in which Salunkhe accused his wife of “harassment” was found on his person, the official said. The couple has a daughter.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and a probe is on, the official added. PTI ZA NR