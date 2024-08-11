Mumbai cop lodges complaint against woman BJP leader over 'derogatory' remarks

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) A traffic police constable has accused a former woman corporator and BJP leader of making derogatory remarks about his religion and causing a disturbance on a busy road in Dadar on Sunday, a Mumbai Police official said.

The ex-corporator and the constable, Zoheb Shakeel Sayyed, have lodged cross complaints with Shivaji Park police station.

Sayyed alleged that BJP leader Akshata Tendulkar approached him while he was on duty and demanded action against illegal parking. When he stopped two individuals from the Muslim community for illegal parking, Tendulkar reportedly lost her temper.

She is accused of shouting that the individuals were from Bangladesh and Pakistan, and claimed they were involved in violence in Bangladesh, suggesting they should be sent back, the complainant stated.

The confrontation was recorded by Sayyed and the video, which has since gone viral, shows Tendulkar throwing vegetables from a vendor’s cart onto the road and threatening to bring people in vehicles who might vandalise them.

"We have received complaints from both sides and the investigation is on," the police official said.

Tendulkar could not be reached for reaction.