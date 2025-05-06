Mumbai cop suspended for not following due process in arrest of accused

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) A senior inspector in Mumbai was suspended for not following due process in the arrest of a cheating case accused, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior inspector Ravindra Katkar, posted at the Worli police station in central Mumbai, was suspended from service on Monday for the procedural lapses, an official said.

"Katkar did not follow the process in the arrest of the accused in the cheating case," he said.

An order for his suspension was issued in this regard by the senior police officials, he said. PTI DC NP