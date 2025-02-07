Mumbai cops arrest 11 cyber thugs for duping elderly man of Rs 8.56 lakh

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Police have arrested 11 members of a cyber fraud gang from different locations in Maharashtra, months after they cheated a Mumbai resident of Rs 8.56 lakh after assuring him huge profits in online trading in the stock market, an official said on Friday.

According to the Dongri police station official, in July last year, gang members contacted a 60-year-old man and persuaded him to invest in stock market promising lucrative returns.

The victim invested a total of Rs 8.56 lakh, but did not get back the money or the promised returns, he said.

After an FIR was registered based on his complaint, police traced the bank accounts of individuals who had received the money, and collected their details.

They launched a probe and arrested two members of a cyber fraud gang in December. Based on their interrogation and other evidence, they nabbed nine more men associated with the criminal group from Satara, Pune, Jalgaon and Nashik districts in January, said the official.

Police have recovered multiple mobile phones, laptops, other electronic materials as well as two cars worth more than Rs 58 lakh from the arrested gang members, he added. PTI ZA RSY