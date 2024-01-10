Mumbai cops arrest 50 for matka gambling

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Mumbai Police's crime branch raided a Matka gambling den near a bar in central Mumbai and arrested 50 people, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Matka gambling or satta is a lottery game based on random number selection and betting.

"On Tuesday, we received information that satta was underway in a shed near a bar in Bhoiwada area, A senior crime branch officer reached the spot. He locked the shed from outside, and called for reinforcement," the police official said.

A few people fled the spot, but police nabbed two managers, as many cashiers, 16 writers, and 30 customers, and recovered Rs 3.76 lakh and other materials.

A case has been registered at Bhoiwada police station and further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK