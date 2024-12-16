Mumbai cops arrest 8 for helping woman sell one-and-half-month-old daughter

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Eight persons have been arrested for allegedly helping a woman sell her one-and-half month-old daughter in Bengaluru in Karnataka, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The child has been rescued by a team from Matunga police station, he added.

"On December 11, a 51-year-old woman from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar slum along Sion-Mahim Link Road approached Matunga police claiming her 30-year-old daughter-in-law had sold the infant. After a case was registered, teams went to Ulhasnagar, Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat as well as Sirsi in Karnataka. We arrested seven women and a man. They helped the woman sell her daughter," he said.

The eight have been remanded in police custody till December 19, the official added. PTI DC BNM