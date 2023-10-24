Mumbai cops arrest criminal with 125 gm heroin

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old history-sheeter was arrested from Malwani area of Mumbai for allegedly possessing 125 gm heroin worth Rs 25 lakh and trying to sell drugs, police said on Tuesday.

Samir Sheikh, a resident of Malwani, was nabbed by police during patrolling on Sunday near Hathi Garden, an official said, adding that his search led to the recovery of heroin.

Sheikh's interrogation revealed that as many as 17 cases, including serious charges like murder, have been registered against him, the official said.

"We are questioning Sheikh to identify the recipient of the heroin consignment. More persons could be arrested in the case," he added.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI ZA NSK