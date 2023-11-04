Mumbai cops arrest five with MD drug and cash

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has arrested five drug paddlers and seized MD drug, cash, and other equipment worth Rs 88.40 lakh in "operation all out", an official said on Saturday.

He said three persons were arrested separately from suburban Jogeshwari and Kalina by the Azad Maidan unit of ANC and 200 gram MD, Rs 15 lakh cash and a cash counting machine collectively worth Rs 75.70 lakh were seized.

In another operation, an ANC unit from Bandra on Thursday arrested two men from a building and seized 55 grams of MD and cash.

The ANC Mumbai has seized a huge quantity of contrabands costing more than Rs 40 crore so far this year and arrested 194 key drug peddlers, including 13 Nigerians and 2 Tanzanians. PTI ZA NSK