Mumbai cops arrest man from Karnataka for threat message to Salman Khan

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly sending a threat message to Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with a demand for Rs 5 crore on traffic police's helpline, an official said.

The 35-year-old accused, Bhikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, a resident of Haveli in Karnataka, was held by a team of the Worli police station here on Wednesday following his interrogation, he said.

Bishnoi, who is originally from Jalore in Rajasthan, had sent a threat message on the WhatsApp helpline of the Mumbai traffic police control room on Monday night, he said.

The threat message read: "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active." The message sender claimed he is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said.

A case was registered at the Worli police station against the accused person, he said.

"During the investigation, it came to light that the accused hailed from Karnataka, following which a team of Worli police was sent to apprehend him. Bishnoi was nabbed late on Tuesday and after his interrogation, he was placed under arrest by the Worli police," he said.

He was produced before the local court for transit remand, the official said, adding that he is being brought to Mumbai. PTI DC NP