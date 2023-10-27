Mumbai cops arrest third accused from Hyderabad in Solapur mephedrone seizure case

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a person from Hyderabad in connection with the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 10.17 crore and unearthing of a factory manufacturing the synthetic stimulant drug in Maharashtra's Solapur district, an official said on Friday.

This was the third arrest in the case which came to light when the Mumbai police apprehended two brothers and later raided a mephedrone manufacturing unit operated by them in the Chincholi MIDC area in Solapur district, around 400km from the metropolis, nearly two weeks ago.

The Mumbai police's crime branch nabbed the third accused, identified as Kailasm Vanmali (58), a resident of Kistardi Colony in Hyderabad's Gandhamguda area, on Thursday and brought him to the metropolis for interrogation, the official said.

Vanmali, also referred to as "doctor", is believed to be the mastermind of the drug manufacturing racket, he said, adding a search was on for other wanted accused persons.

During the raid at the Solapur factory, the crime branch had claimed to have seized Rs 10.17 crore worth of high quality mephedrone and raw materials valued at Rs 100 crore. Two brothers, Atul Gawali and Rahul Gawali, who allegedly operated the manufacturing unit, were arrested.

After that a crime branch team led by senior inspector Daya Nayak had launched a search for other wanted accused persons.

After analysing CDR (call detail record) data, the Mumbai police zeroed in on Vanmali, who was found to be travelling to multiple locations - near Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad and Zaheerabad in Telangana, Bidar in Karnataka and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, the official said.

Vanmali's last location was traced to a state transport (ST) bus stand in the temple town of Tirupati, where the police checked 50 to 60 lodges, but did not find him. He was finally found in Hyderabad, from where he was taken into custody, he said.

The accused has confessed to have played an active role in the drug manufacturing racket, claimed the official. PTI DC RSY