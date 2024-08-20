Mumbai cops bust gang of burglars; five held, stolen items seized

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of burglars, originally from Uttar Pradesh, by arresting five members operating in the city, an official said.

The gang members had burgled a house in Borivali area last week and decamped with valuables.

The police traced the suspects using CCTV footage that captured them fleeing the crime scene in an auto-rickshaw. The vehicle’s registration number led authorities to the auto-rickshaw owner, who revealed that the suspects had rented the three-wheeler. Subsequent investigation disclosed that the suspects had also used a car, which was later intercepted in Mokhada, Palghar district, the official said.

Police recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments, along with other valuables from the suspects. The car and the auto-rickshaw used in the commission of the crime were seized, he added.

Two of the arrested individuals have prior criminal records. The suspects are charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 305-A (theft). The investigation is ongoing.

The accused are identified as Ejaj Ansari (38), Amir Sohel Shamim Ahmed (28), Salman Tasleem Nadaf (28), Shakeel Inamul Haque (46) and Shadab Akber Hussain (25), all residents of Bijnor in UP. PTI ZA NSK