Mumbai cops bust gang of cellphone thieves; 3 held, 59 handsets seized

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three members of a gang, including a woman, allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones and recovered 59 handsets from them, an official said on Sunday.

Based on information that the crime suspects were coming down a bridge in front of the Mega Mall in Andheri area, a trap was laid and the accused were taken into custody on Saturday, the official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Afzal Mushtaq Shah (19), Sabir Irfan Khan (30) and Urmila Prakash Morya alias Pinky (35). The gang had allegedly committed such thefts at different locations in the city, he said.

Police recovered 59 mobile phones from their possession, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI ZA MVG GK