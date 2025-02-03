Mumbai cops bust illegal call centre, six held for cheating US citizens

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Mumbai Police's crime branch on Monday busted an illegal call centre and arrested six persons who prima facie cheated US citizens under the pretext of selling them drugs like Viagra, an official said.

The accused used to speak in the American accent to convince their targets, he said.

Police seized six hard discs, two mobile phones, a pen drive, and some documents after raiding the purported call centre operated from a room in a building located in Sakinaka area.

Police found that the accused used VICIDial solution and made Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls to bypass traditional phone lines to target US citizens, an official said.

He said the accused used to call up their targets and asked them to send money online by offering to sell Viagra and other drugs.

The arrested persons are identified as Asad Saleem Sayed (32), the alleged mastermind of the crime and the owner of the call centre, Zaid Ehsan Shaikh (31), the manager, Owais Ehsan Shaikh (27), Taufiq Wasim Shaikh (20), Adnan Ahmed Sayyed (21), and Rehan Yaya Khan (18) who worked as telecallers.

A case has been registered at Sakinaka police station, while the crime branch is investigating further, the official added.