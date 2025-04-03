Mumbai cops bust major oil pilferage racket, seize 4 tankers, 100 drums; one arrested

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Thursday night seized four oil tankers and 100 fuel-filled drums on Sewri-Chembur road and arrested one person in this connection, an official said.

The action was taken following a tip-off that some tanker drivers and cleaners were stealing fuel from fully loaded tankers near the Indian Oil Corporation premises, the Wadala police station official said.

"A team that reached the site found seals of four tankers broken along with containers having 100 fuel filled containers each with a capacity of 20 litres. With the assistance of the rationing department, we four tankers and 100 drums with 2000 litres of fuel. A man identified as Irfan has been arrested," he said. PTI ZA BNM