Mumbai cops' crackdown on Janmashtami traffic violations generate Rs 1 crore e-challan fine

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Mumbai's traffic police generated more than Rs 1 crore in e-challans on Janmashtami for violating traffic rules, a police official said on Tuesday.

Police maintained a vigil at major locations as part of a drive to streamline traffic. The fine was imposed for riding bikes without wearing helmets, triple-seat travelling, and driving in no-entry zones among several other categories.

2,791 bikers were penalised for riding without helmets including the riders and the pillion, generating Rs 21 lakh. 993 people were fined Rs 8,44,500 for jumping traffic signals while riding bikes or driving vehicles. 290 people were fined Rs 2,43,000 for riding motorcycles with triple seats, the official said.

Other categories of traffic rule violations include abandoning or parking vehicles in public places and carrying excess passengers. Auto drivers were fined for refusing to ply passengers.

Around 85 motorists were fined for disobedience of police orders.

"A total of 13,146 challans were issued to motorists, generating Rs 1,05,68,250 fine," the official added. PTI ZA NSK