Mumbai cops detain man for Muslim protest appeal in support of 'Emergency' movie

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) A 27-year-old social media influencer was detained by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday for allegedly posting inflammatory content in support of Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Emergency" movie, and trying to incite discord between the Sikh and Muslim communities.

The detained individual has been identified as Faizan Abdul Zameer Ansari, a police official said.

According to a police official, Ansari's posts were potentially designed to create communal tension.

His message, which included an invitation for a protest purportedly organised by the Muslim community, was associated with the film's release.

The controversial post claimed that thousands of Muslims from Mumbai would gather outside Mahim dargah to protest on Wednesday in support of the film, the police official said, adding that the social media post also included Ansari's mobile number, which drew the attention of the police.

An FIR was registered against Ansari under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for spreading hatred among communities at Mahim police station and further investigation is underway.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court refused to issue any orders to the censor board for the grant of a certificate for ‘Emergency’, which means the film is likely to miss its scheduled release on September 6.

The biographical drama is caught up in a controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, alleged misrepresentation of the community and projecting incorrect historical facts. PTI ZA NSK