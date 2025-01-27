Mumbai cops have ruined his life: Father of man detained, released in Saif attack case

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) The father of a man who was detained in Durg in Chhattisgarh as a suspect in the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case slammed Mumbai police on Monday for "ruining my son's life".

Akash Kanojia (31), a driver, was detained from Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kolkata Shalimar Jnaneshwari Express at Durg station by the Railway Protection Force on January 18 after a tip off from Mumbai police.

On the morning of January 19, Mumbai police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das from neighbouring Thane, after which the Durg RPF allowed Kanojia to go leave.

Kanjojia is a resident of Indiranagar chawl in Titwala in Thane district.

"The police detained my son without verifying his identity. This mistake has ruined his life. Now, due to the mental trauma, Akash is unable to focus on work or communicate with his family. He has become withdrawn, doesn't talk properly, and has lost all motivation," his father Kailash Kanojia said.

"People are saying there is no resemblance between my son and the actual accused. He lost his job and his marriage was called off. Who is responsible? The behaviour of the police has destroyed Akash's future," Kailash added. PTI COR BNM