Mumbai cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Saturday issued a regular preventive order mentioning an apprehension that subversive or anti-social elements may seek hideouts in residential areas to cause breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

This could pose grave danger to human life and damage to private or public property, it added.

"It is necessary that some check should be put on landlords or tenants so that terrorist or anti- social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray etc. Immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same," said the order, which will be in force from March 31 to May 29.

"Each landlord or owner or persons dealing in property business of any house or property, hotel, loge, guesthouse, musafirkhana etc who has let, sub-let or rented out any accommodation shall immediately furnish the particulars on the citizen portal of Mumbai police," the order added.

If the tenant is a foreigner, then his name, passport details etc must be furnished, failing which action will be taken, an official said. PTI ZA BNM