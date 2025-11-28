Mumbai cops nab 13 from across Maharashtra in drive against 'digital arrest' menace

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Thirteen persons have been nabbed from seven districts of Maharashtra in the past 10 days for their alleged involvement in cyber crimes like 'digital arrest', a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The action was taken by 13 police teams formed on November 18, which went to areas in Solapur, Pune, Nagpur, Satara and Nashik, he added.

"Our probe found that 142 cases of digital arrest took place in Mumbai till October this year involving a total amount of Rs 114 crore. Teams went to addresses of people whose bank accounts were given for deposit and transfer of money from cyber frauds," the official said.

He identified the arrested persons as Sunil Kashinath Bhujbal (45) from Solapur, Anant Manik Thorat (55) from Junnar in Pune, Jayesh Jayant Jhaveri (55) from Virar, Dhrumil Rambiya (32) from Nalasopara, Vilas More alias Rehan Khan (43), Rizwan Shaukat Ali Khan (34), Kasim Rizwan Sheikh (32), Ashish Ramkrishna Bhusari (41), Jeevan Barapatre (36), Yash Yadav (23), Mohan Sonawane, Hitesh Masurkar (30) and Ankush More.

"Since senior citizens have been targeted in digital arrest cases, Mumbai police teams earlier this month prepared a database of senior citizens staying alone and sent personnel to their houses to alert them," the official informed. PTI ZA BNM