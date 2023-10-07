Mumbai cops nab man from Surat wanted for duping investors

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) A 42-year-old man has been nabbed by the Mumbai Police's crime branch from Surat for allegedly duping people on the pretext of offering good returns on their investments, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested accused is identified as Paresh Kumar Patel. His wife is also an accused in the case, the crime branch unit IV official said.

Last year, an FIR was registered at Matunga police station in Mumbai against the Patel couple for allegedly cheating people of Rs 74.70 lakh under the pretext of offering good returns if they invest in a company floated by the accused couple.

The case was subsequently transferred to the crime branch for further probe, the official said.

He said Paresh Kumar Patel was nabbed from a parking area in Surat city based on reliable information.

He was produced before a court which remanded him to police custody till October 10, the official added. PTI ZA NSK