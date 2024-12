Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Eight cyber crimes were detected after two persons were arrested from West Bengal, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Teams from DB Marg, Gamdevi and VP Road police stations spent 16 days in Kolkata and other parts of the eastern state to apprehend those named in these cases, he said.

"Eight cases were detected and two out of the 13 accused were arrested. We have recovered Rs 1.11 lakh cash. Further probe is underway," the official informed. PTI ZA BNM