Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Monday raided at least 50 bars and pubs at various places in view of illegalities, an official said.

He said five structures have been demolished.

"About 50 raids have been conducted and action taken under relevant sections and five structures have been demolished after illegalities were found in some bars," the official said.

This drive would continue in the coming days, he added. PTI ZA NSK