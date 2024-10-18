Mumbai cops receive threat message seeking Rs 5 cr from Salman Khan; probe begins

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said on Friday.

A case was registered at Worli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion after the city’s traffic control room received the message on its WhatsApp helpline on Thursday afternoon, he said.

The case has been registered on the complaint of a traffic police personnel, the official added.

The sender also said the threat should not be taken lightly, he said.

An official said the Crime Branch was asked to probe but it found that the threat was not serious, following which investigations were helmed by the local police.

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April, he said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of Haryana's Panipat, he said. PTI DC NR BNM