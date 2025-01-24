Mumbai cops record actor Saif Ali Khan's statement over attack on him

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have recorded Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's statement in connection with the knife attack on him by an intruder at his residence last week, officials said on Friday.

A team of the Bandra police recorded the actor's statement on Thursday, an official said.

Khan was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India.

The attack took place at Khan's residence in the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra in the early hours of January 16 during a robbery attempt by the intruder.

The police have already recorded the statements of Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor and the house staff, he said.

Police sources said that in his statement, Khan narrated the entire incident in which the intruder attacked him and how he tried to save his family members.

The actor has also identified the attacker, they said.

Besides the family members of the actor, the police have also recorded the statement of the auto-rickshaw driver who took Khan to the Lilavati Hospital, they said.

Khan was admitted to the hospital where he underwent two surgeries following stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine. He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21.

A Mumbai court on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of the Bangladeshi man arrested for the attack on Khan.