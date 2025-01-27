Mumbai cops record statement of Bengal woman, whose SIM card was used by Saif attacker

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) A West Bengal-based woman, whose mobile phone SIM was used by Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, who allegedly attacked actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai home, has told police she had lost her cellphone, an official said on Monday.

The official maintained the police were "100 per cent" sure that it was Shariful who attacked the 54-year-old Bollywood star.

A Mumbai police team visited Nadia and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal as part of their investigation into the January 16 knife attack on Khan in his 12th floor apartment in Bandra during a robbery attempt.

The police later arrested Shariful, a Bangladeshi man who illegally entered India last year, from adjoining Thane city for the attack and he is in their custody till January 29.

During the probe, the police came to know about a woman whose SIM card was used by the arrested accused for making calls, and recorded her statement, the official said.

In the statement, the woman claimed she had lost her mobile phone and the police were verifying her assertion, he added.

The police are "100 per cent" sure that it was Shariful who attacked Khan and he was armed with a Hacksaw blade and a knife too, insisted the official.

The police team will go to places in West Bengal where Shariful stayed after crossing over from the neighbouring country, he added. PTI DC RSY