Mumbai cops recover 80 missing mobile phones, return them to their owners

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Mumbai Police have traced 80 mobile phones worth Rs 11.80 lakh in different states and returned them to their owners here on Saturday, an official said.

These mobile phones were misplaced between 2022 and November this year, an Andheri police station official said.

"These mobile phones were traced to different cities in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Karnataka in the last few months. After verifying the missing complaints, owners of these phones were contacted and the phones were handed over to them on Saturday," the official added. PTI ZA NSK