Mumbai cops recover Rs 3.70 crore lost in cyber fraud

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Prompt action by the Mumbai police on a complaint filed at Cyber Helpline '1930' led them to stop unauthorised transaction of nearly Rs 3.70 crore, from a total amount of Rs 4.56 crore lost by a person who was duped by online fraudsters, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on January 4 when the victim, a city resident, lost Rs 4.56 crore to cyber crooks, who promised him attractive returns on stock investments, he said.

The victim immediately filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station of the Mumbai crime branch and also alerted them on '1930' helpline, the official said.

Cyber officials acted swiftly and coordinated with the bank's nodal officer and retrieved Rs 3.67 crore by freezing the accounts used to transfer the money, he said.

In 2023, the Mumbai police managed to save Rs 26.48 crore lost to cyber fraudsters after victims dialled the helpline number, the official said.