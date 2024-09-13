Mumbai cops rescue two men from sea off Bandra

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Two men were rescued from the sea off Bandra in western Mumbai by police personnel, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, he said.

"After being alerted, Khar police station assistant sub inspector Raju Gaikwad, head constable Vikas Babar, constables Ramesh Walvi and Mokashi reached the site off Carter Road, jumped into the sea and rescued the two. They were given CPR and admitted in Bhabha hopsital," he said.

Their act drew praise from Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, who put up an appreciative post on the force's official social media handle. PTI DC BNM