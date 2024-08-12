Mumbai cops seek to put brake on norm violation by e-motorbike riders; 290 vehicles seized

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Nearly 300 electric motorbikes were seized and cases registered against 221 riders of such two-wheelers during a three-day special drive conducted by the traffic police in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The traffic police conducted the drive from August 9 to 11 against e-motorbike riders for violating road safety norms and endangering their own lives and those of others. During the drive, a total of 1,176 e-motorbikes faced action and a fine of Rs 1.63 lakh was collected from erring riders, he said.

According to the official, the campaign was aimed at stopping uncontrolled and rule-breaking e-motorbike riders, whose number has grown substantially over the years in the metropolis.

During the drive, cases were registered against 221 e-motorbike riders for violating traffic rules. Also, 290 e-motorbikes were seized over three days, he informed.

Additionally, action was taken against 272 individuals for riding battered-operated two-wheelers in the wrong direction, against 491 riders for jumping traffic signals and 252 for driving in no-entry zones, said the official.

Anil Kumbhare, Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic), appealed to Mumbai residents to report to authorities any violation of rules by e-motorbike riders or food/grocery delivery executives who also use such vehicles. PTI ZA RSY