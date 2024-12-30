Mumbai cops seize 672 e-bikes for traffic violations between Dec 18-29

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Mumbai traffic police has seized 672 electric two-wheelers from across the city following complaints of violations that were putting the lives of other road users at risk, an official said on Monday.

The action was taken during a special drive against such vehicles between December 18 and 29, he added.

"We seized 672 e-bikes. We also penalised riders of 180 two-wheelers deployed for delivery work. These drives will continue in the future as well," the official informed. PTI ZA BNM