Mumbai cops seize 672 e-bikes for traffic violations between Dec 18-29

New Update
Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Mumbai traffic police has seized 672 electric two-wheelers from across the city following complaints of violations that were putting the lives of other road users at risk, an official said on Monday.
The action was taken during a special drive against such vehicles between December 18 and 29, he added.
"We seized 672 e-bikes. We also penalised riders of 180 two-wheelers deployed for delivery work. These drives will continue in the future as well," the official informed. PTI ZA BNM