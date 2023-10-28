Mumbai cops seize MD drug worth Rs 69 lakh in two raids; four held

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has seized MD drug worth Rs 69 lakh after arresting four persons in separate incidents, an official said on Saturday.

Officials raided a locality in suburban Kurla on Friday and seized 257 gm of MD drug worth Rs 52 lakh after arresting two persons. Another raid was conducted in Masjid Bander area and 85 gm MD worth Rs 17 lakh was seized from a duo, he said.

The ANC has seized different types of drugs worth crores and arrested 180 persons so far this year after registering 90 cases. Among them, MD drug worth Rs 28 crore has been seized and 121 persons arrested after registering 60 cases, the official added. PTI ZA NSK