Mumbai cops to interrogate deported drug dealer in Mysuru mephedrone seizure case

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Mumbai Police investigating the Mysuru mephedrone factory bust case on Monday obtained the custody of alleged drug dealer Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who was deported from Dubai last month, officials said.

Unit Two of the crime branch arrested Shaikh, who was in judicial custody in connection with the Ghatkopar drugs case, and produced him in the court. He was remanded in police custody for five days.

Mumbai Police and their counterparts in Mysuru had busted a Mephedrone manufacturing unit in July and seized drugs valued at more than Rs 300 crore.

Shaikh had claimed that he used to organise rave parties in the country and abroad for film and fashion celebrities as well as gangsters.

Police had said that film and fashion celebrities named by Shaikh are likely to be questioned. PTI DC NSK