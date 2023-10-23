Mumbai cops trace and recover 251 lost mobile phones from various states; 21 held

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) As many as 251 mobile phones worth Rs 42 lakh which were either lost, misplaced or stolen from Mumbai have been recovered from different states by the city police and 21 persons arrested, an official said on Monday.

Additionally, 220 mobile phones have been traced but not recovered yet.

The recovered mobile phones have been handed over to their owners.

"251 mobile phones worth Rs 42 lakh, which were robbed or lost between January and October this year, were recovered from various states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand etc. The remaining 220 mobile phones are traced and will be recovered soon," a Dindoshi police station official said.

He said police formed four special teams, comprising a cyber expert, to trace these mobile phones.

During the investigation, 18 FIRs were registered and 21 persons were arrested, the official added.

These 251 mobile phones have been returned to their owners at the hands of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) Smita Patil and senior inspector of Dindoshi police station Jeevan Kharat. PTI ZA NSK