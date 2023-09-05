Mumbai court accepts police's closure report in case against ex-Qatar Airways employee for raping actor

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) A magistrate’s court here has accepted the police’s closure report in a case registered against a former employee of Qatar Airways for allegedly raping an actor on multiple occasions on the promise of marriage.

Advertisment

The Metropolitan Magistrate court (Andheri) on August 28 accepted the police’s B-summary report after it said that the probe indicated that a false case had been filed on purpose against the 48-year-old man.

The police submit a B-summary report in court when there is no evidence or prima facie case against the accused, when a false or frivolous complaint has been lodged, or when a magistrate considers the case as maliciously false.

Based on a complaint filed by the actor, the Juhu police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for rape, unnatural sex, and cheating in March 2021.

Advertisment

The actor, in her complaint, claimed that the man had lured her with the promise of marriage and raped her on multiple occasions at hotels in the US and Mumbai between March 2020 and February 2021.

The actor further alleged that the accused cheated his wife and son by claiming they were dead when they were alive.

The alleged accused’s lawyer, Dinesh Gupta, said the woman had filed a false complaint in retaliation to a cheating case that was filed against her by his client.

Advertisment

The man, who was working as a senior maintenance officer with Qatar Airways was removed from work because of the false FIR, he added.

The police, in its B-summary report, said the plaintiff woman and the accused were of mature age and had voluntarily exchanged money and had physical relations.

The woman has not submitted any evidence that she met the accused through Facebook as mentioned by her in the complaint, while no witness or material evidence has been adduced by her to state or know that the accused had forced sexual relations with her and the investigation has not revealed anything as such, it said.

Advertisment

Based on these findings, it is concluded that the plaintiff has filed a false complaint against the accused.

The police said that its investigation of the crime indicated that the plaintiff had filed a false case on purpose, so the B-summary report of the alleged crime was filed before the court.

The complainant had filed a protest petition against the police report.

However, the court rejected her petition and said there were sufficient grounds to accept the B-summary report. PTI AVI ARU