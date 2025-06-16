Mumbai court denies bail to man accused of cheating by impersonating Delhi CM's aide

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) A Mumbai court has denied bail to a man accused of duping a city-based businessman of Rs 8.74 lakh on the pretext of securing a tender for him by claiming close ties with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, noting economic offences are serious in nature.

In its ruling made available on Monday, the court contended that if released on bail, the accused may tamper with evidence.

The accused, Sunny Gupta, was arrested in May and charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions related to cheating and criminal intimidation.

Additional Sessions Judge Avinash P Kulkarni on June 13 rejected his bail application. In its detailed order made available on Monday (June 16), the court noted that economic offences are serious in nature and pointed out that investigation in the present case was still ongoing.

"In such circumstances, if the accused is released on bail, there is a possibility that he may tamper with evidence which may hamper the case of prosecution," the court held.

Considering the circumstance of the case, it will "not be proper to release the accused on bail at this stage", it ruled.

The complainant, businessman Kundan Singh, met accused Sunny Gupta at an event in suburban Andheri in March this year, where he informed the latter about his efforts to secure a print media tender issued by Delhi Tourism, the prosecution said.

Sunny Gupta responded by claiming to have a close acquaintance with the Delhi Chief Minister and that he could assist in procuring the tender. Later, he told the businessman to secure the tender, it would be necessary to present gifts, expensive clothes, gold ornaments and cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh to the CM, police said.

To convince the businessman and win his trust, Sunny Gupta made a phone call in Singh's presence, purporting to discuss the tender. The applicant displayed the caller ID on his mobile screen, which showed the name of "Rekha Gupta", leading Singh to believe the accused had genuine access and influence and that he would indeed secure the tender as promised, according to the prosecution.

Subsequently, Singh paid Sunny Gupta a total of Rs 8,74,190 in various ways, including in form of gifts, expensive clothes, gold ornaments, and online payments. These transactions reportedly occurred in the presence of Singh's friend, police said.

On March 31, 2025, Singh and Sunny Gupta were supposed to travel to Delhi for work related to the tender, but the latter did not accompany the businessman. Singh, upon reaching Delhi, tried to contact Sunny Gupta, but received no response and then returned to Mumbai.

When the businessman demanded his money back, Sunny Gupta allegedly failed to repay and even issued threats. Realizing he had been swindled, Singh lodged a complaint and subsequently an FIR was registered against Sunny Gupta, police said.

The accused, on the other hand, claimed innocence and contended he never received any money from the complainant, they added. PTI AVI RSY