Mumbai court frames charges against ex-minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday framed charges against former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, paving the way for the trial to start.

The NCP leader, who appeared in person before the special court for cases against MPs and MLAs, pleaded not guilty along with other accused.

Special judge Satyanarayan Navander then framed and read out the charges against the accused. They will be tried under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to the activities of two firms run by the family members of Nawab Malik and Dawood Ibrahim gang member Sardar Khan.

The senior NCP leader was represented by his lawyers Kushal Mor and Taraq Sayyed during the proceedings.

Sardar Khan, a 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case convict, appeared through video conference from the Nagpur jail.

The special judge framed the charges despite both the defence and prosecution seeking adjournment as a petition related to the case is pending before the Bombay High Court.

The judge cited a November 14 order of the Bombay High Court that charges in cases against MPs/MLAs must be framed within four weeks, even without insisting on physical presence of the accused.

The judge also referred to an earlier order where the Bombay High Court insisted upon day-to-day hearing of such cases in the light of directions issued by the Supreme Court.

When there are specific directions of the HC, and particularly when the special court has already concluded that there is sufficient material to frame the charges, no adjournment can be granted, the judge said.

The Enforcement Directorate's case against Malik is based on a First Information Report registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It is alleged that Nawab Malik, in connivance with Dawood gang members Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel and Sardar Khan, participated in laundering of illegally usurped property located in Goawala Compound in suburban Kurla.

The proceeds of crime were further multiplied by way of "collecting and genuinising rent" through Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure which are controlled by Nawab Malik's family, the ED alleged.

The ED arrested Malik in February 2022 in the case. He is currently on medical bail granted by the Supreme Court.

The case will be heard next on December 19. PTI AVI NSK KRK