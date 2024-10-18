Mumbai court grants pre-arrest bail to suspended Chhattisgarh cop in Mahadev app case

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The sessions court here has granted anticipatory bail to a Chhattisgarh policeman in a Mahadev online betting app-related case being probed by Mumbai Police.

The pre-arrest bail application of suspended assistant inspector Chandresh Verma was allowed by additional sessions judge V M Pathade on October 16.

Verma is lodged in a jail in Chhattisgarh in connection with a Mahadev app-related case registered in that state.

His application, filed through advocates Faiz Merchant and Faisal Shaikh, argued that he cannot be prosecuted twice for the same office.

The present case should not have been registered in Mumbai as it was already being probed not only by the Chhattisgarh police but also the Enforcement Directorate, the plea argued.

The FIR against him was based on "false and concocted information" given by the complainant who claims to be a social activist, the bail application said.

The complainant actually wanted to extort money from Verma and had threatened to frame him, it alleged.

The Mumbai police has named 32 people including the "promoter" of the betting app in the FIR for allegedly committing a fraud of nearly Rs 15,000 crore. PTI AVI KRK