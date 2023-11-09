Mumbai court sentences man to death in 2017 double murder case

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) A sessions court in Mumbai has imposed death penalty on a man for killing an old woman and a two-year-old girl here in 2017 by setting them on fire, noting the case undoubtedly falls under the "rarest of rare" category.

Sessions Judge A Subramaniam, in the judgment delivered on Tuesday against the accused, Deepak Jath, said "society abhors such crimes which shock the conscience of the society and always attract intense and extreme indignation of the community." The prosecution case is that in April 2017, Jath poured some liquid on four persons -- two women, a 17-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl -- and set them on fire in suburban Bandra.

One of the women and the two-year-old girl died due to burn injuries.

The case is that Jath had earlier harassed the 17-year-old girl and was irked when he was admonished for the same.

The court refused to accept Jath's claim that he was not mentally sound.

"I believe that the manner of causing death and pouring inflammable material on the victims, and cold bloodedly lighting them up which included an old helpless lady and a small child of couple of years shows the dastardly act and classifies it as such," the judge said.

Jath, in his defence, claimed he was irked with one of the victims who had used certain derogatory words against him.

The judge, however, said, "Can that be said to be provocation or adequate provocation for committing such a ghastly act. I feel the answer lies in the question itself." PTI SP RSY GK