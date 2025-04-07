Mumbai: Criminal cases against 22 motorists in three days for drunk driving

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Mumbai police have registered criminal cases against 22 motorists for drunk driving in the last three days, officials said on Monday.

The police had last week announced its decision to register criminal cases against those indulging in drunk driving since such incidents have seen a sharp rise in the last few years.

At least 22 motorists have been booked under section 125 (endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act from April 4 to 6, the official said.

He said the traffic police are in the process of cancelling the licences of persons caught driving in an inebriated state.

The official said there has been a sharp rise in drunk driving cases in the last couple of years, and special drives and check posts have not had the desired impact. PTI DC ARU