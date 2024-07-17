Mumbai Customs seize 13 kg gold, electronic goods at airport; 7 held

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) The Mumbai Customs has made significant seizures totalling 13.24 kg of gold, electronics items valued at Rs 10.33 crore, and foreign currency of Rs 45 lakh in 24 cases in five days at the international airport here, leading to the arrest of seven passengers, officials said on Wednesday.

These cases were detected by Mumbai Customs Zone III between July 10 and July 14.

The gold was concealed in various forms, such as gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, and gold bars ingeniously hidden in clothes, between layers of paper, and on or inside the bodies of passengers. Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with these seizures.

Among the arrested were five Indian nationals: two from Dubai, two from Abu Dhabi, and one from Jeddah. They were found carrying 24KT gold dust, crude gold chains, and bangles with a total net weight of 4,850 grams. The contraband was concealed on their bodies, between layers of clothing, and in their baggage, an official said.

Additionally, two Indian nationals from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were intercepted by CISF and handed over to the AIU. They were found with two pouches containing 24KT gold dust in wax, weighing 1,950 grams, hidden inside a handbag. They were subsequently arrested.

In a separate incident, during the rummaging of a flight, three pouches containing 24KT gold dust in wax, with a gross weight of 3,199 grams were discovered concealed in the washroom of the aircraft under the tap water platform. The gold is provisionally valued at Rs 1,89,79,976.

Two foreign nationals travelling to Bangkok were intercepted with foreign currency amounting to 7,300 Euros, 2,500 USD, 29,000 Pound Sterling, and 12,000 New Zealand Dollars, totalling Rs 44,76,380. The currency was hidden in specially tailored compartments in their laptop bags, the Customs official said.

Furthermore, sixteen Indian nationals, including twelve from Abu Dhabi, two from Dubai, one from Bahrain, and one from Sharjah, were found carrying 3,431 grams of gold and electronics valued at Rs 2,16,34,655. These items were concealed in baggage, between layers of paper, trousers, and on or inside the bodies of passengers. PTI ZA NSK