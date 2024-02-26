Mumbai Customs seizes gold worth more than Rs 4 cr at airport in three days

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Mumbai Customs has seized 7.57 kg of gold, worth more than Rs 4 crore, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in three days, an official said on Monday.

The Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs seized the gold in nine cases between February 23 and 25, the official said.

In one of the instances, gold bars were concealed in the clothing and handbag of a passenger, he said.

The Mumbai Customs informed about the operation on its official handle on 'X'. PTI DC ARU