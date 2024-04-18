Mumbai cyber cops recover Rs 35.12 lakh businessman lost to online fraudsters

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) A sum of Rs 35.12 lakh that a businessman lost to online fraudsters has been recovered, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The victim, a resident of south Mumbai, had alerted police immediately, which allowed the cyber cell of the Crime Branch to act swiftly, he added.

"Fraudsters posing as police and Income Tax department personnel duped the businessman of Rs 35.12 lakh after telling him there was a parcel in his name, which had led them to some unauthorised transactions done by him," the official said.

"After he was forced the transfer the amount, the businessman sensed something amiss and immediately alerted police on its cyber helpline 1930. The bank's nodal officer was contacted and the money was recovered," he said. PTI DC BNM