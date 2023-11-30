Mumbai cyber crime cell recovers Rs 79 lakh lost by victims of online frauds in single day

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) With timely action, the Mumbai police managed to recover Rs 79 lakh of cyber crime victims who promptly contacted their helpline number 1930 after being duped, an official said on Thursday.

The amount was recovered in a single day on November 28, when these victims contacted the cyber crime cell of the police after being cheated that day, he said.

Cyber crime personnel moved quickly after the victims shared details of the online fraud against them on the helpline number. They blocked the amount, pegged at Rs 79 lakh, transferred in fraudsters' bank accounts and later retrieved it, said the official. PTI ZA RSY