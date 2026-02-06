Mumbai: Dentist booked for molesting 14-year-old girl at clinic

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against a dentist for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl at his clinic in the western suburbs here, police said on Friday.

The police have launched a search for Dr Ravi Singh, who has been absconding since the incident that occurred at his clinic in the Patel Nagar area of Kandivali on Thursday, an official said.

He said that the teen had gone to the clinic with her mother for treatment when Singh allegedly behaved inappropriately with her.

The girl reportedly raised an alarm, following which her mother rushed inside the room, the official said, adding that the girl's family immediately approached the nearest police station and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI ZA ARU