Mumbai development plan amended to boost redevelopment in funnel zone: Shinde

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has amended the Mumbai development plan to facilitate the redevelopment of buildings affected by height restrictions in the airport funnel zone, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the legislative council on Wednesday.

A funnel zone is the airspace around the airport’s runways and approach paths, designed to ensure safe aircraft take-off and landing operations.

Shinde said the city’s Santacruz, Vile Parle and Kurla areas fall within the airport funnel zone, where strict height restrictions have hindered redevelopment of old buildings for several years.

The government has now introduced a special provision in the Brihanmumbai Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 to ease the curbs, he said.

“Due to the limitations on building height in the funnel zone, redevelopment of older buildings cannot be carried out using their full permissible development potential, including basic floor space index, premium FSI and TDR (transferable development rights),” Shinde said.

Local representatives and residents have repeatedly demanded a solution to this issue, he said.

An exclusive clause concerning redevelopment in the restricted-height zones, like the airport funnel area, has been included in DCPR-2034, the deputy CM said.

Shinde added, "We have issued a notification to amend the regulations under Section 37 (1AA) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. This change will make the redevelopment of old and height-constrained buildings in funnel zones and similar affected parts of Greater Mumbai more feasible."