Mumbai devotee donates Rs 90 lakh medical equipment to TTD-run hospital

Tirupati, Jan 31 (PTI) A Mumbai-based devotee on Saturday donated medical equipment worth Rs 90 lakh to the TTD's Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre.

Madhurima Singh handed over the equipment to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ joint executive officer (Health & Education), A Sharath.

"Advanced medical equipment worth Rs 90 lakh was donated to the Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre by Madhurima Singh," the temple body said in a press release.

The donated equipment included four high-end ventilators, four patient monitors, four humidifiers, and four high-flow nasal cannula devices.

Sharath said the devices would be highly beneficial for paediatric cardiac treatments.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH SSK