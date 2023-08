Mumbai: Doctor loses Rs 1.40 lakh to online trickster while ordering samosas

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) A 27-year-old doctor of civic run KEM hospital in Mumbai was duped of Rs 1.40 lakh after he ordered 25 plates of samosas from a popular eatery in Sion, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday between 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the official said.

"The victim and his colleagues had planned a picnic at Karjat and had ordered samosas for the journey. He placed the order after locating the eatery's number online. When he called on the number, the one who answered asked him to pay Rs 1,500 as advance," he said.

"The doctor then received a Whatsapp message, which had confirmation of the order and also bank account number to send money online. The doctor sent Rs 1,500. The man at the other end said the doctor had to create a transaction ID of the payment. While following instruction to create one, he first lost Rs 28,807 and subsequently Rs 1.40 lakh cumulatively," he added.

On his complaint, a case has been registered at Bhoiwada police station under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, the official informed. PTI DC BNM BNM