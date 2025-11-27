Mumbai doctor suicide: Gorhe meets deceased's kin in Beed, promises help in fight for justice

Beed, Nov 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Thursday met the kin of Dr Gauri Palve, who allegedly hanged herself in her flat in Mumbai on November 22.

Palve's husband Anant Garje, who is a personal assistant of minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde, has been arrested in an abetment of suicide case. He has been remanded in police custody till December 2.

Gorhe met Palve's kin in Pimpalner in Shirur Kasar tehsil and promised all help to ensure justice is served.

"Her family wished to provide some crucial additional information to the police, but it had not been recorded. I have taken immediate cognisance of this and spoken to Mumbai police and local officials. The police will now record all supplementary statements in the presence of senior officers over the next two to three days," Gorhe told reporters.

The kin also sought the arrest of Garje's brother and sister in the case, Gorhe added.

"To ensure the family receives a capable public prosecutor, I will personally speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla. No pressure will be tolerated during the investigation," she said.

Gorhe said police must share an official progress bulletin on the investigation with the media every two days to curb rumours and unverified speculation.

The police should request the court to conduct in-camera video recording of the entire hearing, she added.

Palve's family has alleged she was tortured and harassed by Garje, which forced her to take the extreme step.

In their complaint to the police, Palve's family alleged Garje had an extra-marital affair, and Palve caught him chatting with another woman over phone. The couple would fight over the issue and Garje allegedly used to threaten his wife, the police said quoting the complaint. PTI COR BNM