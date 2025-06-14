Mumbai: Dumper truck collides with two-wheeler, four dead

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Four people riding a motorbike were killed on the spot on Saturday afternoon after a dumper truck collided with the two-wheeler in Deonar area of the city, police said.

The incident took place at Lotus Junction, said an official of Deonar police station.

The victims were riding from Sakinaka to Deonar.

Hundreds of people gathered at the spot following the accident and tried to block the road, demanding strict action against the dumper driver who was taken into custody, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.