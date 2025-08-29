Jarange’s Maratha quota protest: Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel highway shut

Mumbai: The Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway will be closed for all vehicular movement except emergency services on Friday in view of Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange’s protest at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Thursday evening, said an official.

Activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan from Friday to press for reservation for the Maratha community.

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, reached Mumbai on Friday morning.

Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P D’Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani Road will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles, said the official.

The order will be in force from 6 am on Friday till further orders, he added.